Will Democrats Nuke the Filibuster?

This year, Republican candidates for the Senate have run on guarding the Supreme Court, especially as Hillary Clinton’s victory has become more likely. Senator John McCain, seeking to keep his seat from Arizona, pledged that Senate Republicans “will be united against any Supreme Court nominee that Hillary Clinton, if she were president, would put up.” (McCain’s staff quickly put out a statement walking back the position, but McCain himself has been very quiet on the subject.) Campaigning for a candidate in Colorado, Cruz declared, “There is certainly long historical precedent for a Supreme Court with fewer justices.”

Merkley has been arguing for rules changes in the Senate since he arrived there from Oregon in 2009. As the new sessions began in 2011 and 2013, Merkley and Tom Udall of New Mexico gathered support for limitations on the filibuster, only to be turned away due both times due to “gentlemen’s agreements” between Majority Leader Harry Reid and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that were supposed to ease legislative gridlock. Reid clung to this effort even after apologizing to Merkley and Udall in a floor speech for the failure of the strategy, before finally pushing the nuclear button in late 2013.

Now, after nearly eight months of an empty Supreme Court seat gaping like a missing tooth, would a Democratic Senate go nuclear on the highest court?