How James Comey Can Clean Up the Mess He Made of Hillary Clinton’s Emails

It is possible to imagine a version of the letter Comey wrote to Republican congressional investigators that wasn’t open to such easy and devious misconstruction. After all, the firestorm didn’t stem from Comey’s decision to announce that more emails had been discovered per se, but from Representative Jason Chaffetz—the top investigator in Congress—claiming the investigation into Clinton’s emails had been “reopened.”



But this is at best a tendentious, if not outright dishonest representation of what the FBI’s interest in these unread emails is.

As his former Justice Department colleague Jack Goldsmith explains, Comey hasn’t really “reopened” the Clinton email investigation. “[T]he language Comey used in his letter suggests something less than a full reinvigoration of the investigation…something more like a preliminary inquiry to figure out what, if any, aspects of the earlier investigative conclusions might require revisiting.”

This is consistent with Comey’s own July testimony to Congress. Asked by Texas Representative Lamar Smith if he would “reopen the Clinton investigation if [he] discovered new information that was both relevant and substantial,” Comey explained, “it’s hard for me to answer in the abstract—we would certainly look at any new and substantial information.”

Comey apparently recognized, too, that his acknowledgement of the Abedin emails could be spun unscrupulously. In a Friday memo to FBI employees, he suggested what has now been widely reported—that the FBI has no idea what’s in these emails, let alone whether they’re duplicates of ones they’ve already reviewed—while admitting his letter to Congress stood a “significant risk of being misunderstood.”

His assessment of this risk has been almost comically vindicated. For three days now, Clinton’s critics have used Comey’s letter to falsely claim she is once again the subject of a criminal investigation—and that Comey wouldn’t have intervened unless the content of the emails were especially damning, when, in Comey’s words, “we don’t know the significance of this newly discovered collection of emails.” The vagueness of Comey’s letter gives these immense political lies a horrifying patina of plausibility.

Comey wrote to FBI employees about “trying to strike [a] balance” between informing the public and creating “a misleading impression.” But he missed the sweet spot wildly. As news of his letter to Congress broke, stocks plummeted and the partisan implication of his intervention became clear. It has ignited a feeding frenzy that has drawn the FBI and the Democratic Party into open but asymmetric battle: Democrats with a bully pulpit; FBI agents with the power to eradicate the assumption of a major party presidential candidate’s legal innocence through targeted leaks.

Reid’s remarkable missive to Comey must be understood in this light. It is not exactly fair of Reid to equate Comey’s unusual transparency and officiousness about the Clinton investigation with his comparable reticence about Trump-related inquiries. After all, Comey only broke his silence about the Clinton investigation after the investigation had run its course. But Reid is absolutely within his rights to believe that the effect of Comey’s actions—the way his words have been interpreted, and the forces they have unleashed—has been to place the most powerful law enforcement agency in the world on the side of one party’s candidate for the presidency and against the other’s.

Comey could undo a great deal of the damage he’s already done by coming forward one more time, without further delay, to dispel the “misleading impression” he helped create—to clarify that Clinton isn’t again the subject of an FBI criminal investigation; that the content of these emails is unknown; that they may well be duplicates or otherwise irrelevant to their investigation; and to atone for the fact that his effort to be evenhanded failed in ways that unnecessarily undermined Clinton’s campaign, and thus, possibly, the integrity of the election.

Comey’s been painting outside the lines since July, and strayed further still on Friday. Many have argued he never should have departed from protocol in the first place. His rejoinder has been that protocol didn’t account for the highly unusual circumstances he and the FBI faced—“I said I would do something unprecedented because I think it is an unprecedented situation,” he told the House Oversight Committee in July. “Now, the next director who is criminally investigating one of the two candidates for president may find him or herself bound by my precedent. OK, if that happens in the next 100 years, they will have to deal with what I did. I decided it was worth doing.”

This argument isn’t entirely without merit, but it also obligates him to consistently reevaluate how well his new precedent is holding up, and whether it needs to be readjusted. The irony Comey didn’t anticipate is that the next director to be bound by his precedent would be himself. For him to retreat back inside the lines now would be an unforgivable copout, placing him and agents under his direction firmly, if unwittingly, on the side of Republican partisans trying to swing an election, rather than on the side of the public, the FBI itself, or any other neutral interest. The only way for him to clean up this mess is to venture into uncharted territory once again.