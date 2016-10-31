Back to the Founding!

Across democracy’s long history, he argues, two tendencies have vied with each other. On one side there is the ethic of reciprocity, and on the other the temptations of rupture and revolution. Kloppenberg sees the era of America’s founding as an apotheosis of his democratic vision, and the guillotine in France as its hubristic turning-point, the beginning of a long decline. The French Revolution was a “tragedy,” he writes, whose “legacy has continued to poison democratic politics.” If there is a way back toward the ethical ideal that constitutes a true democracy, then it lies in recapturing the spirit of an earlier moment, an eighteenth-century moment of progress and possibility.

Back then, “the democratic current was rising fast,” he writes. Thanks to the “hardheaded realism” of men like John Adams, and James Madison’s appreciation for “the value of deliberation, pluralism, and reciprocity,” the American Revolution saw the first flourishing of modern democracy. Contrary to some modern commentators, neither man saw an important distinction between republican and democratic forms of government. While they stood firm against licentiousness, they also aimed at “nourishing a culture of democracy.” Madison’s great contribution to the science of politics was to take class out of the picture. As Kloppenberg explains, there was no relevant division between people and elites. There were just “complicated citizens whose nuanced, shifting, and internally inconsistent preferences and aspirations were irreducible to their current economic positions.”

This effacement of class politics is crucial to Kloppenberg’s pacific vision of reciprocal democracy, a vision that has no place for objectively conflicting interests. In his ideal democracy, all citizens would maintain both individual autonomy and a strong bond of sympathy with others. Together, through reasoned discussion—at least among elected representatives—they would reach an understanding of collective needs. In the book’s most striking passage of interpretation, Kloppenberg attributes this view to Jean-Jacques Rousseau. “The general will,” he quotes, “is always for the side most favorable to the public interest.” If one could only strip away “the filters of particular interest,” perhaps through better public education and electoral representation, the common good would become visible. Rousseau, it seems, was a liberal after all.