Back to the Founding!

This effacement of class politics is crucial to Kloppenberg’s pacific vision of reciprocal democracy, a vision that has no place for objectively conflicting interests. In his ideal democracy, all citizens would maintain both individual autonomy and a strong bond of sympathy with others. Together, through reasoned discussion—at least among elected representatives—they would reach an understanding of collective needs. In the book’s most striking passage of interpretation, Kloppenberg attributes this view to Jean-Jacques Rousseau. “The general will,” he quotes, “is always for the side most favorable to the public interest.” If one could only strip away “the filters of particular interest,” perhaps through better public education and electoral representation, the common good would become visible. Rousseau, it seems, was a liberal after all.









Kloppenberg’s portrayal of Rousseau would have sounded familiar to American Whigs like Noah Webster, who became a devotee of Rousseau in the 1780s. What turned things around, and gave Rousseau a lasting reputation as a radical, was the disaster that became of the French Revolution. Twisting Rousseau’s philosophy into the engine of the Terror, Maximilien Robespierre and other Jacobins “misunderstood the meaning and mechanics of self-government,” as well as the moderation of their intellectual forebear. What happened in France in the 1790s not only poisoned Rousseau’s name in America (where Webster disavowed his earlier essay), but it also spoiled the inheritance of enlightened democracy that might have been America’s gift to the world.

While the revolution in France was doomed to set off an era of anti-democratic reaction throughout Europe, the ethic of reciprocity was also undermined in the nineteenth century by an intensification of individual and particular interests. Capitalist markets and narrowly-conceived party-political movements share the blame, alongside adroit conservatives and reckless, self-defeating left-wing radicals. Andrew Jackson, the first president to fully embrace the label Democrat, was in reality the leader of a movement for “white male supremacy.” Kloppenberg recounts the expansion of suffrage, what John Stuart Mill identified as the “slow and steady ‘wearing away’ of distinctions separating citizens by rank or by birth,” principally as a distraction from the steady corruption of the public spirit. By the last quarter of the century, he sees the failure of democratic ideals in untrammeled individualism and instrumental rationality.

If Kloppenberg is a prophet of democracy, he casts himself as a Jeremiah, not an Isaiah—this is a story of waywardness rather than of redemption. To anyone despairing about democratic culture in the age of Trump and Brexit, Kloppenberg’s declension narrative will ring dolefully true. Toward Democracy aspires to a world of rational and autonomous yet sympathetic and virtuous citizens, imbued with the notion of a public interest, and prepared to strive for it against the pull of baser motives. That is not the world we live in. We began to fall, Kloppenberg argues, as soon as we lost faith in the idea of an inclusive common good.

But it’s precisely here that his vision is most blurred. More than once towards the end of the book, Kloppenberg elides the concept of class struggle with the demon of “simple self-interest.” In a paragraph about “the electorate’s increasing individualism,” for example, he describes how in 1864 “French workers clamored for working-class candidates who would advance their particular interests rather than those of the public as a whole.” Why the disconnect? Because his sense of democracy has no room for collective struggle or systemic conflict. It is a democracy of trade-offs between stakeholders, as a 21st-century James Madison might put it—or at best, earnest deliberation among disinterested representatives.