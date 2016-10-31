No, Colin Kapernick isn’t responsible for the NFL’s precipitous ratings drop.

But Trump isn’t alone. In a recent poll, flagged by Drudge and others, 56 percent of fans surveyed blamed Kaepernick’s protests for the decline in ratings. This poll has been circulated as proof that Kaepernick is to blame for the ratings dip, but what it really reveals is that NFL fans think Kaepernick is to blame, which says a lot about NFL fans and what they’re being told by pundits.

We really don’t know why people aren’t watching football this season. The fact that an election is happening may actually be a pretty good explanation. It’s certainly more plausible than blaming Kaepernick.

But the best explanation for the NFL’s ratings decline is that the NFL is garbage right now. The Thursday night slot has always featured truly dispiriting levels of play, but the season so far has been full of blowouts and penalties. (It’s also featured two ties, including a 6-6 Monday Night Football game.) So, in one sense, Colin Kaepernick is to blame, but only because he’s a player in a league that suddenly has a quality control problem.