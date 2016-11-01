This is the politics of “violence as policy,” to borrow a phrase from MSNBC reporter Benjy Sarlin’s comprehensive analysis of Trump’s vengeance published Monday. It’s what we’ve come to expect from a candidate who said of a protester, “I’d like to punch him the face,” and calls on supporters to “knock the crap out of” hecklers. This is the man who, when asked to cite his favorite Bible verse, chose “an eye for an eye”—which, as The Washington Times notes, “Jesus specifically repudiated.”

Trump may offer few specifics on most policy issues—many of his policy staffers quit in August after he declined to pay them—but the details he does describe, the ideas on which he’s been consistent in the campaign, are horrific. Some of them are illegal. Many would result in violence. And they, not Clinton’s emails or even Trump’s, should be the focus of voters’ attention in the last week of this race.

As The Washington Post noted last week, “Trump often makes contradictory statements or speaks in vague terms that leave room for interpretation.” Still, some of his policy stances, like his position on waterboarding, are crystal clear.

In a policy speech on immigration two months ago, Trump announced a plan that would, according to the Post, “target at least 5 million and as many as 6.5 million undocumented immigrants for swift removal, or about half of the 11 million estimated to be living in the United States. And he left open the possibility that he would seek to deport many more as well.” Trump made clear in his speech that it might not end there: “Anyone who has entered the United States illegally is subject to deportation.”

Trump has given himself some leeway on a few of the most egregious policies he has pitched. His proposed Muslim ban—“a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on”—is now a plan for “extreme vetting” of people coming into the country from certain countries. After saying that “with the terrorists, you have to take out their families”—which would be a war crime—Trump later insisted, “I didn’t say kill. We have to go after them.” An exhaustive list by NBC News reporter Jane Timm shows that Trump similarly has backed away from other outrageous ideas like supporting “some form of punishment” for women who have abortions.