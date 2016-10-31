It just keeps getting worse for James Comey.

His announcement last Friday about a fledgling investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails broke with regulations and tradition by thrusting the FBI into the presidential race just days before Election Day. His decision to do so remains something of a mystery, and one plausible explanation was that he was trying to stay ahead of potential leaks that could have been more damaging for Clinton and the FBI. But if that was what Comey was trying to do, it just backfired big time.

CNBC is reporting that Comey and the FBI concluded that “a foreign power [Russia] was trying to undermine the election,” but that Comey decided not to publicize the conclusion because of its potential to affect the election. This is obviously a big deal—a number of national security officials have suggested that Russia is working to influence the results of the election, but the FBI had stopped short of saying exactly that. On October 7, as CNBC notes, it released this, somewhat more tepid announcement: