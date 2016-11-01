Take apart any Phil Collins song and you have on your hands an unfettered mess of synthesizers and male pain. Whether he liked it or not, Collins embodied this type of “white man’s pop,” even though his music wasn’t about money, or even success. Rather, it chronicled his failures in love, and the creeping feeling of not fitting in, despite the millions of records sold. It was music for a generation of men who wanted to climb the corporate ladder and not get led astray by a deceitful woman, but who also yearned to find home in an available body. “She’s an easy lover,” he sings in “Easy Lover,” continuing, “She’ll take your heart but you won’t feel it…” In Collins music there is little emotional depth, just an attempt at pathos, followed by a synthetic drum fill. It is music about women, not for them.

“It’s a frustrating, enraging situation—one that, alas, won’t be ending anytime soon—but also an inspiring one,” he writes about the dissolution of his second marriage, which results in his second studio album Hello, I Must Be Going! “The last thing I want to do is make a second divorce album,” he claims, “but being someone who writes from the heart and not the head…I have no option.”

This type of white male insecurity, coupled with entitlement and ambition, is precisely the pop man’s burden. During his rise to stardom, Collins was acting under the impression that his experience is universal. And yet, he continually shies away from a close read of his work. “Forced at gunpoint to analyze it, I’d have to say it’s a good break-up song, with universal resonance and empathy,” he reluctantly writes about the song, “Against All Odds.” All he can muster is: “People hate a break-up, but they love a break up song.” The women in his songs act as a foil against which he can project his own fears and insecurities. (Beyond his lack of sensitivity toward women—who remain the “invisible touch” he craves—Collins and his band were also not known for tactfulness toward minorities. In the video for 1983’s “Illegal Alien,” for instance, Collins sports a large fake moustache, a mussed-up black toupee, and a five o’clock shadow; he appears to be attempting to sing with a Spanish accent. The chorus is simply, “It’s no fun / being an illegal alien.”)

Phil Collins ruled the charts in a rapidly changing era, when pop was battling for youthful attention with punk, disco, and hip hop; his compatriots were Lionel Richie, Billie Joel, and Eric Clapton—singer-songwriters influenced by R&B, but who stayed clear of its vocal excesses. Twenty-five years after American Psycho lampooned Collins, we are living in a post-white man’s world of pop. The perennial themes are the same—broken relationships, anger, yearning—but the women with the “invisible touch” have taken over, crushing Collins just as he feared they would. Where the pop man’s burden was to present thwarted desire through the lens of male heterosexuality, pop music today more often focuses on female empowerment and individual growth. “You say sorry just for show / If you live like that, you live with ghosts,” Taylor Swift sings in “Bad Blood,” from 1989, while Adele coolly croons, “Send my love to your new lover / Treat her better…” on 25. Adele’s soul-baring 21 currently stands at number one on Billboard’s top 200 albums of all time, and Beyoncé’s genre-spanning “journey of self-knowledge and healing,” Lemonade, is the most talked about album of the year.

The pasty-faced singer became an easy target for critics. “It’s hardly surprising that people grew to hate me,” Collins told FHM in 2011, as he looked back on the arc of his wildly successful career, and saw that the public was reaching a saturation point with music that sounded the same, covered the same themes, and never really grew up. “There are cab drivers who radiate more natural magnetism and charisma,” writes one critic, while another lamented that our aged and balding friend Phil has become “stiff, sequenced, and safe.” Another disgruntled listener notes, “[His] songs are like an aural equivalent of hand sanitizer.” Even a fan concedes that he looks “somewhat like your gym teacher, minus the whistle.” Collins had none of the weird allure of Peter Gabriel; even Paul Simon has managed to retain a certain coolness Collins could never catch. In the ultimate dismissal, David Bowie, when questioned about his ‘80s output, refers to it as his “Phil Collins years.” Years after Genesis had broken up, the consensus had hardened. When a 1987 Wembley Stadium concert was released sixteen years later, one critic begged for mercy. “Have we suffered enough yet?”

In the early 2000s, Collins’s music became a tabula rasa for a growing number of rappers to explore their own vision, buttressed by the easy appeal of ‘80s pop kitsch. Looking back on the boost in the memoir, he boasts that “my approval ratings in the hip hop community are particularly high.” This is partially correct, although it may sound Trumpian in its claim. In 2001, Lil’ Kim even did a truly bizarre version of “In the Air Tonight,” where the MC yells at the beginning, “It ain’t gonna make no sense what’s about to happen here!” Seven years later, Kanye West didn’t hesitate to tell Miss Info, “I’m trying to put on those Phil Collins melodies,” which he did in 808s & Heartbreak, if you’re talking about the drum fills. This fall, the 24-year-old Atlanta rapper OG Maco released his Blvk Phil Collins EP, which sounds very little like anything Collins would produce, but the aura is there, apparently. “Who was able to craft emotion in sound into one soundscape, one experience in every song?” he queries in a video. “Nobody better on that shit than Phil Collins…His struggle could be felt by anybody.”

This idea of striving, of wanting to be appreciated by everyone, and of getting respect from people who have been denying your gifts, seeps through the memoir. “I’m not chasing another Top of the Pops slot of craving another zero in my bank balance,” he writes. “Robert, Eric, John, Philip, Frida” [referring to Robert Plant, of Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, John Martyn, Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire, and Anni-Frid “Frida” Lyngstad of Abba] “these are people I’ve grown up with, people I’m fans of, and/or people who look great in a fur coat. People I class as icons and true artists. Working with them is an honor.” In the book, Collins emphasizes both his ability to create “another project, another single, another inescapable Phil Collins hit,” and the fact that he was constantly in-demand by high-profile group of musicians. It’s an ouroboros that he never wants to end.

But eventually, his age, and his persistent lack of confidence, catches up with him. In 2011, following a series of health problems, a bout with alcoholism to “numb the pain,” and his third divorce, Collins officially retired from pop music. “I don’t think anyone’s going to miss me,” he relayed to FHM. “I look at the MTV Music Awards and I think, ‘I can’t be in the same business as this.’” That year, Katy Perry won Video of the Year for “Firework,” Beyoncé won Best Choreography for “Run the World (Girls),” Britney Spears won Best Pop Video for “Till the World Ends,” and Lady Gaga won Best Video with a Message for her synth homage to queer youth, “Born this Way.” These singers had beat Collins at his own game, taking the raw, emotive aspects of his pop sensibility, but personalizing it in a way he could never feel comfortable with. In the memoir, he describes meeting Adele for the first time in 2013 when she was writing her album 25. “I make her a cup of tea and try to hide the shiver of nerves,” he writes. “I feel like I’m being auditioned, but that’s my insecurity.”