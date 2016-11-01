Paul Ryan dare not speaketh the name of Donald Trump.

In an interview with Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning, the speaker of the House couldn’t bring himself to say outright that he voted for Trump. Ryan simply said, “I stand where I’ve stood all fall and all summer. In fact, I already voted here in Janesville, for our nominee last week in early voting.”



When probed again later in the interview, Ryan repeated only that he is “supporting our entire Republican ticket.”



It seems Ryan’s last hope to save himself is to never say Trump’s name again. By pivoting to the down-ballot race, Ryan is trying to play the role of dedicated Republican, while ignoring the shame and embarrassment of having to vote for the monster his party created.