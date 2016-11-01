In that framework the mainstay is DCI Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson), our stone-faced investigator with a heart of gold. She has miles of elegant silk blouses. Even her muttering way of speaking is magnificent. Everything about her is cool competence, a careful, watchful sort of intelligence. In this she is like a more assertive, aggressive Scully, no longer the sidekick to an inspired, wayward Mulder, but leading her own investigations. The uber-competent woman has a lot of traction in popular culture at the moment, enough so that I found myself wishing that this character could unite with Sarah Lancashire’s in Happy Valley, and Elisabeth Moss’s from Top of the Lake, and perhaps Allison Janney’s from Spy to add a little comic relief, and go on the prowl. They could really put an end to some bad stuff.

Still, Gibson has critics. In the last scene of the second season, we left her covered in Spector’s blood, shouting, “We’re losing him.” Throughout this season, that exclamation is treated as proof that Stella is somehow disturbingly obsessed with her prey. The nature of her “obsession,” if it can indeed be called that, is put into question in this last installment of Spector’s story. Her colleagues and Spector’s defense attorneys believe she acted inappropriately. The show has sometimes seemed unsure about whether it agreed with them. But she nonetheless takes a souvenir of Spector—a note someone else hands him—back to London with her, to pin on a refrigerator. “He that loves not abides in death,” it reads.

But that sort of thing is the only occasional interruption of what The Fall has always been: an inversion of a serial-killer story formula, the one we’ve had at least since Silence of the Lambs. Those books and that film treated Hannibal Lecter as more interesting than Clarice. He had read all the books, spoke in the most elaborate sentences. He was presented to the audience as the person in possession of the whole story. She would only manage to outwit him with great difficulty. This was, almost literally, a patriarchal setup. The serial killer is the father, the teacher, and the investigator a child he both prizes and toys with.

Paul Spector was never a Hannibal Lecter, though he often seemed to want to be. He quoted Nietzsche a lot, especially in the beginning. But, and it was rarely clear whether or not this was Cubitt’s intention, there was a certain hollowness at the core of Spector’s pretensions. Obviously he was a disturbed man, but he was not a particularly bright one, and more than once in his arrogance overplayed his hand. He was not really much of a match, in the end, for Gibson. She was always, clearly, going to win.

Even when he does manage to elude her for a while in this third season, it isn’t for long. Spector claims amnesia about the events of the six years before his arrest, a convenient period which keeps him from being able to speak about any of the crimes he’s accused of. The show never really answers the question of whether or not he actually has this amnesia. Instead, seeing that she’s not about to win on the medical evidence, Gibson handily outsmarts Spector by finding a murder that falls outside the period he says he’s forgotten, and pinning it on him. This prompts Spector to an outburst of rage that dooms him, which was clearly all Gibson was ever looking for.