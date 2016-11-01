Is the FBI trying to swing the election?

Here is a strange thing that happened: An FBI-affiliated Twitter account, which had been dormant for a year, sent out a boatload of tweets on Sunday, then released 129 pages of documents on Tuesday related to the FBI’s investigation into Bill Clinton’s controversial 2000 pardon of donor Marc Rich.

William J. Clinton Foundation: This initial release consists of material from the FBI's files related to the Will... https://t.co/Y4nz3aRSmG — FBI Records Vault (@FBIRecordsVault) November 1, 2016

The documents were apparently put online on Monday, but weren’t tweeted until Tuesday and appear to have resulted from an FOIA request. According to Bloomberg, it’s “standard FBI practice” to post those documents online. What isn’t standard—given that the FBI Vaults account was dormant for so long—is to tweet those documents out. (One of the items tweeted on October 30 related to Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father, but did not contain any damning information.)



The Clinton campaign and many of its supporters quickly jumped on the timing of these tweets, which, it goes without saying, is very strange, especially given James Comey’s decision on Friday to publicly announce that the FBI had found new emails that might be related to its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server. This led many people to connect the dots and suggest that a “coup” was underway.