To the extent there’s been truly significant news-gathering in the 2016 election, it’s been put to use to slander the major-party candidates—which is, of course, why partisans on either side express such loathing for journalism. The serial failings of the Trump Foundation and his various businesses, or the endless reporting on Clinton’s email server and the Clinton Foundation, may be perfectly acceptable subjects for study, and there’s been some solid and necessary reporting on them. But even the best of these stories fit comfortably in an oppo research folder, to be used as weapons, fodder for the horse-race ebb and flow.

Furthermore, even the serious scoops of 2016 have had almost no bearing on what policies the candidates would pursue in office, and what would happen to 330 million Americans as a result. It’s newly quaint to think that these should be the questions animating a presidential campaign, but I guess I’m a throwback.

The relentlessness of horse-race politics is ultimately a form of political suppression.

Horse-race reporters sometimes defend themselves by arguing that how candidates conduct themselves matters more than a position paper. “At the end of the day, your judgment going into office matters a whole heck of a lot more than what your policy proposals are,” sniffed the Washington Post’s Chris Cillizza in September. This self-serving hypothesis conflicts with the established fact that presidents typically enter office and promptly try to make good on their party’s campaign promises, election-generated scandals and gaffes notwithstanding. So maybe finding out what they promise is relevant?

I suspect there’s been another, less-discussed reason why most media outlets haven’t wanted to hone in on issues in 2016: The presidential nominees were too consistent with the standard positions of the major parties for the last generation, in an election that’s supposed to be so wildly fresh and different. Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have fought over the same old terrain on taxes, regulations, health care, immigration, guns, and abortion that the parties have occupied since they ideologically sorted in the years leading up to the Reagan revolution. Sure, Trump has broken with his party’s consensus on trade, but he’s a doctrinaire Republican on so many other matters that this is a distinction without a difference. Clinton’s running on the most progressive platform in American history—but it aligns seamlessly with where the party’s stood for so long.

Nobody wants to serve up a re-run of the parties arguing about the same core issues they have for 30 years. So “character attacks” and scandals breathe life into the old formula. And it’s true that nobody could claim that 2016 election coverage has lacked for entertainment value.

But what do we lose in the aftermath? Much more than we realize, thoroughly distracted as we are. American politics favors the powerful and the wealthy in part because ordinary people are no longer invited into the process. Indeed, they’re given no information that prompts them to act.

The relentlessness of horse-race politics is ultimately a form of political suppression, not just on Election Day but every day thereafter. Lobbyists thrive on complexity and an unaware public to take control of the political system. The media operates as an accessory to this crime.

I recognize the pomposity of a member of the media calling out the profession for failing the public. But sometimes you have to say out loud what Jon Stewart once said to the hosts of Crossfire: Stop hurting America.