One of Hillary Clinton’s best surrogates is Bill Weld—who is running against her.

Weld is the vice-presidential nominee of the Libertarian Party, but he’s often in the news praising Clinton. He’s made it clear that he views the prospect of a Trump presidency as a disaster, with the unspoken implication that voting for Clinton would be a wise choice. Speaking last night on Rachel Maddow’s show, Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts, went even further, saying “there is nothing there” regarding Clinton’s ongoing e-mail scandal. He added, “I’m here vouching for Mrs. Clinton, and I think it’s high time somebody did. I’m doing it based on my personal experience with her, and I think that she deserves to have people vouch for her other than members of the Democratic National Committee.”

Weld’s words are likely to upset many Libertarians. Matt Welch, editor at large of Reason magazine, predicted as much last night, writing: