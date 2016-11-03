The president made headlines for his feminism more than once this summer. In June, he hosted the first-ever White House Summit on the United State of Women, where he declared, “I may be a little grayer than I was eight years ago, but this is what a feminist looks like.” Obama then gave an in-depth speech on the progress of women through history, the policies his administration was pursuing to aid their pursuit of equality and, critically, the ways in which culture needs to change to that end.

“We need to keep changing the attitude that raises our girls to be demure, and our boys to be assertive,” he said, “that criticizes our daughters for speaking out, and our sons for shedding a tear. We need to change the attitude that punishes women for their sexuality but gives men a pat on the back for theirs.”

Obama made an even more valuable contribution to the discourse a couple of months later. In August, in what The New York Times called “his most extensive remarks about feminism,” the president penned a 1,500-word essay for Glamour magazine that did something more important than enumerating the goals for equality: It made clear that men play a vital role in achieving them.

“It is absolutely men’s responsibility to fight sexism too,” Obama wrote. “And as spouses and partners and boyfriends, we need to work hard and be deliberate about creating truly equal relationships.”

Indeed, in Columbus, the president referred to the first lady as “not just my equal but my superior,” in a way that felt not patronizing but authentic. (There has been in-depth coverage of how he and Michelle endeavor to achieve equality in their marriage—no easy talk when one partner is president of the United States.)