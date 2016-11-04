The daily life of the polar bear, a species burdened with leading the charge against the destruction of their planet, has become a sort of performance in and of itself. Take, for example, the photo of an emaciated polar bear that went viral on Facebook last year or the numerous live polar bear webcams set up in zoos and tundras. Of course, in a twist worthy of Black Mirror, their audience also happens to be the same species responsible for their demise. Tawada just makes this conceit more literal, by casting her bears as actual artists in one way or another. Tawada’s Knut, who is as inquisitive as he is empathic, aptly grasps the semi-ridiculous symbolism of his own life: “If I had died, the greenhouse gasses in the sky would have formed a giant, steel-hard layer that would have lowered itself upon the city like a lid on a pot … but because the miracle worker Matthias had succeeded in making milk flow from his fingertips to feed the wunderkind, the North Pole was saved and thus the rest of the world as well.”

The bears in Tawada’s book all long, in some way or another, for the North Pole, a homeland they have never even seen before—while Knut waits for winter to come in Berlin, he begins to dream of it: “The North Pole had to be as sweet and nourishing as mother’s milk.” In another scene, Knut’s grandmother imagines herself standing on a melting ice floe. “This ice island is still as large as my desk, but eventually it will no longer be there. How much longer do I have?” In these moments, Memoirs seems to ask: What will become of the animals who may soon only live as displaced beings in a world that was once their home?

Knut and his forebears have each integrated into European society, albeit only somewhat successfully (“Minorities are fabulous!” a woman says to Knut’s grandmother on a train to West Berlin). There is one scene that captures the absurdity of the situation that the polar bears have found themselves in: Knut’s grandmother decides to switch from writing in Russian to learning how to write in German in order to take control over translations of her work. Her publicists angrily tell her, “Write in your own language,” to which she replies, “My own language? I don’t know which language that is. Probably one of the North Pole languages.” Like many migrants, Knut’s grandmother is ascribed an identity and demanded to stay within its confines. But of course, all European languages are foreign to a bear.

The animals are also uncomfortably aware that the value of their existence is linked to their supposed cuteness. During one of his walks around the zoo, a panda says to Knut, “You’re pretty cute. But don’t let your guard down! It’s the animals who look the cutest that are dying out.” The panda theorizes that those species who are closest to extinction are evolving to look cuter in order to play upon humans’ protective instincts. Near the end of book, Knut begins to lose his popularity as he grows into a more threatening adolescent. Some days, his enclosure only gets a single visitor. This, of course, is the particular hardship of a species whose existence depends on the fleeting attention of humans. As Jon Mooallem, the author of Wild Ones, has noted, “the polar bear has lost a lot of its cachet” over the last few years. He points to a 2013 video on climate change put out by the White House that doesn’t include a single image of a polar bear. In 2011, the real-life Knut had a seizure and drowned in the pool in his enclosure. He was only four years old when he died.

In the late 20th century, Ursula Böttcher, an animal trainer for an East German circus, captivated the world travelling around with her polar bear routine, which could involve up to eleven bears on stage at once. The act’s highlight was its gut-wrenching finale, which was aptly named the Todekuss or the Kiss of Death. Böttcher, who was only five feet tall with blonde curly hair, would hold up a sugar cube and present it to the crowd as the band switched from an up-beat four-four time to an expectant drum roll. She placed the sugar cube in her mouth and tilted her chin up, while a polar bear, who towered at nearly twice her height, would amble over on her hind legs, bend down, and delicately snatch the sugar from Böttcher’s mouth.