Melania Trump apparently plagiarized again, and you won’t believe the source.

Speaking Thursday in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, about growing up in Slovenia, she talked about what the United States meant to her: “America meant, if you could dream it, you could become it.”

As Tablet Magazine writer Yair Rosenberg points out (with a hat tip to Yoni Brander), Google search results suggest the quote is lifted from an interview with Donald Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples:

Melania just plagiarized Trump's second wife Marla Maples. Here's the only Google results for "if you could dream it, you could become it": pic.twitter.com/ALeHuSZqEm — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) November 3, 2016

Trump’s penchant for plagiarism wasn’t the only strange thing about her speech. She also declared, “Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough.” Gee, who might be to blame for that?