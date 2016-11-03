You are using an outdated browser.
Melania Trump apparently plagiarized again, and you won’t believe the source.

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Speaking Thursday in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, about growing up in Slovenia, she talked about what the United States meant to her: “America meant, if you could dream it, you could become it.”

As Tablet Magazine writer Yair Rosenberg points out (with a hat tip to Yoni Brander), Google search results suggest the quote is lifted from an interview with Donald Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples:

Trump’s penchant for plagiarism wasn’t the only strange thing about her speech. She also declared, “Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough.” Gee, who might be to blame for that?

Graham Vyse

Graham Vyse is a former staff writer at The New Republic.

