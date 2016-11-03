Eric Trump tries to disavow David Duke—and ends up endorsing murder.

The Trump campaign has long had a David Duke problem, going back to the primaries. That’s when Donald Trump, during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, refused to disavow the former Klan leader. Speaking on a Denver radio show today, Eric Trump made the situation worse by combining a denunciation of Duke with a call for extrajudicial killing. “The guy [Duke] does deserve a bullet,” Eric Trump said. “I mean, these aren’t good people. These are horrible people.”

For a normal politician, the response to people like Duke is simple: He’s beyond the pale. But the Trump campaign is in the bizarre position of struggling to find a middle ground between playing footsie with white supremacists and advocating their murder.