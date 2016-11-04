Stephen Bannon, the CEO of Donald Trump’s presidential team, has kept a low public profile, even if his fingerprints are all over Trump’s attacks on Bill Clinton’s sex scandals and the Clinton Foundation. Unlike campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, or her predecessor Corey Lewandowski, Bannon is not on cable news all the time. The job of surrogacy he leaves not just to Conway and Lewandowski but figures like Newt Gingrich, Chris Christie, and Rudy Giuliani. He has only given two interviews and one was to the safest of outlets: the Breitbart.com radio podcast that he himself started a year ago when he was CEO of Breitbart.com (a position he says he’ll resume at the end of the election). Speaking on the show on Wednesday, Bannon said, “Regardless of the outcome, there has been a sea change in American politics. This movement, as I keep saying, is just at the top of the first inning.”

Bannon’s use of the word “movement” is revealing. He’s one of the few genuine ideologues in the Trump circle. He has a very clear and coherent idea of what Trumpism is, perhaps more so than the candidate himself. For Bannon, “the movement” isn’t just about electing one man, but a worldwide revolt of different nationalist groups opposing a globalist elite. “This whole movement has a global aspect to it,” Bannon noted on the Breitbart.com podcast. “People want more control of their country. And they are very proud of their countries. They want borders. They want sovereignty. It’s not just a thing that is happening in any one geographic space. You can see it happening in Asia, you can see it happening in Europe, you can see it happening in the Middle East, and you’re seeing it happen in the United States.”

Aside from Bannon and paleoconservative speech writer Stephen Miller, most of the people in the Trump campaign seem to have cynical motives. They are Republican Party careerists (Conway), partisan hatchet-men for hire (Roger Stone), goonish underlings (Lewandowski), servile cronies (Hope Hicks), scandal-ravaged former political operatives (Roger Ailes) or washed-up politicians for whom Trump is one last chance to stay relevant (Christie, Gingrich, Giuliani).

Compared to this unsavory lot, Bannon and Miller stand out as at least having an ethos. Of the two, Bannon is in a much better position to keep the flames of Trumpism alive after the election.