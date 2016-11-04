If you thought U.S. politics was fractured, take a look across the pond. Britain’s High Court has thrown the future of Europe into uncertainty, ruling this week that Prime Minister Theresa May must get Parliament’s approval before she can begin the process of taking Britain out of the European Union. The potential consequences of the ruling are all over the map: It could lead to an accelerated Brexit timetable or a new British governing coalition that nullifies it. It could lead to greater harmony inside Europe or a continental banking crisis.

Back in June, voters approved the so-called Brexit by a narrow 52-48 margin. May, who replaced David Cameron as leader shortly after the vote, planned to abide by the results by the end of March, by formally triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty—the means for member countries to notify the EU of the intention to leave. This would initiate a two-year process of negotiating a withdrawal agreement.

But a group of claimants led by a native Guyanese investment manager and a London hairdresser objected that, before Article 50 can be triggered, Parliament must approve the action. A similar case in Northern Ireland failed, but the High Court in London sided with the challengers on Thursday. Justice Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd (yes, that’s the proper spelling) ordered that, because Parliament passed the law granting the U.K. entry into the EU in 1972, only that legislative body can unwind it. “The most fundamental rule of the U.K.’s constitution is that Parliament is sovereign and can make and unmake any law it chooses,” Lord Thomas wrote.

Prime Minister May immediately vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court; the hearing will be held in early December. (Ironically, the case might also go to the European Court of Justice, the very international body Brexiteers were seeking to avoid.) If the government wins the appeal, nothing changes. If not, May must get Parliament to back Brexit.