Don’t make me like Brian Williams, Mark Halperin.

Halperin has been carrying Donald Trump’s bags for years, but over the last sixteen months he’s taken things to another level, constantly normalizing Trump’s destructive behavior and arguing that he has a path to victory. Most notably, Halperin defended Trump’s racist attacks on an American-born judge by saying “Mexico isn’t a race.” And on Thursday, chin with eyes Brian Williams called him out on it and it was beautiful.

Brian Williams melts Halperin's face. This is excruciating. pic.twitter.com/bmhokzCnjO — Steve King (@steveking_) November 4, 2016

Williams has been the Flying Dutchman of news ever since he was revealed to be a serial fabulist, and I have no interest in participating in his perpetual redemption tour. But, man. Look at Halperin’s eyes! To quote Bart Simpson, you can actually pinpoint the second when his heart rips in half.