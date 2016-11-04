In his war on metaphors, Mike Huckabee continues to take no prisoners.

As Luke O’Neil noted in Esquire, there is no American politician who is more hapless with metaphors than Mike Hucakabee:

Metaphors are useful for a politician, but they’re more reliably wielded by the poet or the comedian. Unfortunately for him, Mike Huckabee fancies himself a bit of all three, and as such has made terrible metaphors (and analogies) his go-to mic drop during his regular talking-head rounds. At best they’re groaningly folksy, at worst they’re jarringly inappropriate ( ix-nay on the olocaust-Hay ) or marred by mis-pandering inaccuracies: Appearing on Megyn Kelly’s show earlier this month , Huckabee tried to explain Donald Trump with a movie reference: “He’s like Captain Quint in the original movie Jaws. He’s vulgar, he’s salty, he might even get drunk… He’s the guy who’s gonna save your butt and save your family. And so at the end of the day, when he kills the shark, you’re happy about it.” When Kelly reminded him that Quint was eaten by the shark, Ol’ Huck confessed, “Look, any analogy can fall apart, Megyn.”

Huckabee’s latest analogy to fall apart is in a tweet:

Trump may be a car wreck, but at least his car is pointed in right direction. Hillary is a drunk-driver going the wrong way on the freeway. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 4, 2016

This really does raise the question: If you are already in a car crash, how concerned are you about the direction of the car?

