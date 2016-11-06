All presidential nominees spend the late stages of the campaign twisting and contorting to appeal to a vast country of voters. Usually, the game is not to bend yourself too far, to reassure people that in the end you have humane values and core beliefs, that you stand for something, that you can be trusted. Yet by behaving like a Halloween character and saying virtually anything he pleases, Donald Trump has undeniably touched something deep in the American grain.

Part of why both Halloween and the rituals of election season are so popular is that America is the country built on a myth of self-reinvention: all of our votes are equal, so we all can be anybody we want to be. But that’s a story we like to tell ourselves, because the myth is only true for some Americans. Trump’s is the story of a brilliant self-reinventer. He’s been allowed to dress up as many things across his fascinating life. That there may be far less there than he claims (in the bank and otherwise) is part of his genius, and his privilege.

Among the reasons you don’t want a Halloween character to be your president is that in real life people who think or otherwise seem different become unprotected and vulnerable. It may be that our current impulsive, headlong climate has something to do with an F.B.I. director who announced right before a national election that a presidential candidate is under investigation even before anybody reviewed the potential evidence. (Whether James Comey was taking advantage of the times or succumbing to them, only he knows.) It shouldn’t need to be said that bright-size performative behavior undermines the duller virtues of public servants who must abide process, especially when the crowd’s at full throat.

On Monday night we four went trick-or-treating and, uneasily by now, I figured I’d see the stunt through, so I put the Trump wig and the “BIGLY” card back on. This time I also carried a notebook. Usually political caricature is an acceptable lampooning of authority, but while dressing up as Trump isn’t the same as “being” Hitler or a Klansman, for a lot of people he’s on the continuum, somewhere beyond Nixon and over the line.

“Why are you Donald Trump?” a four-year old ninja wanted to know. “He says bad things.” Up and down the city sidewalks superheroes and witches berated me: “It’s HIM!” and “Boo Mr. Bigly!” and “Sad man!” and “Let me see your hands!” and “You’re the puppet!” and “Shame on you!” and “He’s saying big league!” This is, after all, a college town. It’s also an international town and, at a street corner, a man with a Russian accent looked me over as he said, “We’re from the Wiki dark side. He kills his mother in the end.” I was still mulling that one when I noticed a group of teenaged skeletons close behind who were discussing what kind of harm they were going to do me.

In the face of derision, I was annoyed with The Chicken walking at my side for leaving me in the barnyard like this. I worked up faux-Trump inner-monologues. On a crowded portion of sidewalk: “Get out of my way, you disgusting slobs!” Passing a crying child: “Kid’s gonna grow up to be a weak loser.” And when there was the obvious expectation that I’d offer some in-character “wrongs” and “sads,” I obliged. I was exchanging this sort of banter with a group of African-American trick-or-treaters who were gleefully shaming me back, when I told them, “You’re the puppets!” There on the dimly lit sidewalk, it seemed to me that startled looks crossed their faces, and I saw myself for what I was: a white guy in a suit insulting black people.

Putting on costumes and disguises can offer surprising insight into our personal realities. During this long, unsettling election year, far more than at any other time in my life, I’ve thought of myself as a white guy, rather than just a guy. The juxtaposition of Trump playing to white male grievance just as the country is approaching a day when minorities will no longer be minorities is part of this. It’s a wincing reminder of what a great privilege it is to go through life thinking of yourself as just a guy, without any additional descriptor. And it’s chilling, even on Halloween, to be somebody other people can’t stand simply because of what you look like. I came home that evening miserable, and I’d brought it all upon myself. But I got to toss the wig when I didn’t want to play Trump anymore. Most people can’t so easily shed what makes them targets.