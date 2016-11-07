The Donald Trump cabinet will be exactly as bad as you think it will be.

While a few names have been floated for a potential Hillary Clinton cabinet—Joe Biden as secretary of state (he says he doesn’t want it) and Sheryl Sandberg as Treasury secretary (though that is also improbable)—we knew comparably little about Trump’s transition plans. This is because: 1) Trump has been losing for the entire election; 2) Trump apparently thinks that focusing on his transition “might jinx” his chances; and 3) Trump has created a number of fissures in the Republican Party that have knocked out many leading cabinet contenders. But on Monday, NBC News reported what a Trump cabinet could look like and hoo boy:



Rudy Giuliani for attorney general, Newt Gingrich for secretary of state, retired Lt. Gen Michael Flynn for defense secretary or national security adviser, Trump finance chairman Steve Mnuchin for Treasury secretary, and Republican National Committee finance chair Lew Eisenberg for commerce secretary.

This is not particularly surprising, given that Trump is very open about the fact that he privileges loyalty above everything else. But this is a nightmare of a cabinet. Call it the “lock her up” government.