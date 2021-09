If the stories on Drudge Report and Breitbart are any indication, the polls have been fully unskewed and Trump is surging toward victory.





Headlines currently displayed on Breitbart’s homepage include “Black Voters Will Swing Election to Trump,” “Trump’s Biggest Lead Yet in Most Accurate Poll,” and “Vegas Oddsmaker Predicts Brexit-Like Victory for Trump.”

Trump’s supporters could be in for a rude awakening tomorrow night—either that, or the rest of us are.