Case in point: You’ve likely read about Hillary’s vaunted “blue wall,” the 18 vote-rich states (plus the District of Columbia) that have gone Democratic in each presidential election since 1992. There are reasons to doubt the existence of a Democratic “electoral college edge”; but the fact remains that when they’re primed for maximum statewide voter turnout, these states have consistently rallied for both winning and losing Democrats for a quarter-century. By comparison, their gubernatorial records are pretty checkered.

Wisconsin, which probably would support the Democratic nominee even if she spat on a portrait of Vince Lombardi, famously elected Scott Walker three times in four years, essentially approving his evisceration of public-sector collective bargaining (in the state that invented it, no less). In neighboring Minnesota, home of liberal tribunes Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale, Tim Pawlenty perfected the Republican move of raiding K–12 schools for money to cover up budget holes. Polls project Maryland to favor Clinton over Trump by roughly 30 points, but voters there shocked the world in 2014 by riding with Republican Larry Hogan. Massachusetts, of all states, has elected four Republican governors since 1990 and only one Democrat.

It goes on and on. New Yorkers toppled Mario Cuomo in favor of George Pataki; New Jerseyans gave a grateful nation the spectacle of Chris Christie’s Bridgegate immolation; Maine has elevated Trump-lite Paul LePage. Of all the “blue wall” states, only three—Oregon, Washington, and Delaware—have chosen Democratic governors with the same frequency that they’ve chosen Democratic presidents. Tellingly, both Washington and Delaware elect their governors on presidential years.

If off-year voters turn blue states into swing states, they also turn swing states into red states. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama won Florida three times in their four presidential campaigns, when voter turnout averaged 74.5 percent. (A more comprehensive recount in 2000 would have handed the state to Al Gore that year as well, but that’s a different article.) But the last time a Democrat claimed the governor’s seat was in 1994, when beloved incumbent Lawton Chiles barely fended off Jeb Bush’s first candidacy. (Turnout that year was uncharacteristically high for a midterm race—66 percent—but it’s averaged just 50.2 percent since.) Similarly, Ohio supported Democratic nominees in 1992, 1996, 2008, and 2012, but has only spent four years of the last 26 under a Democratic chief executive. During each of the last six gubernatorial elections, turnout plummeted far below the previous presidential race.

The Democratic Party’s political bench has been starved of state officeholders who might later move up the chain.

The costs of this yo-yoing voter participation has been astronomical. When Republicans have had unified control over statehouses, they’ve mostly run the same playbook: attack organized labor, pass voter ID laws, and rush through donor-friendly tax cuts. The Obamacare Medicaid expansion has been shot down by Republican governors in Maine, Florida, Wisconsin, and Georgia, all of whom could be defeated by Democratic challengers in presidential years. Even recalcitrant GOP legislatures in Virginia and Missouri have accomplished the same over the objections of Democratic governors. To make matters worse, the party’s political bench has been starved of state officeholders who might later move up the chain.