Calling in to Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning, he said, “If I don’t win, I will consider it a tremendous waste of time, energy and money. I will have spent over $100 million on my own campaign.”

He’s made that precise statement before—including at his at his final rally at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan—but it will still go down as the most self-centered closing argument in the history of presidential elections.