Ann Coulter: Actually, the Nuremberg Laws were good.

Donald Trump has been hounded by accusations of anti-Semitism for much of this election, and for good reason. Between the “sheriff star” tweet, his army of anti-Semitic supporters who routinely harass and threaten Jewish members of the media, and a recent ad that was condemned by a number of Jewish groups, Trump has done a great deal to court and little to condemn anti-Semites.

Late Monday night, Ann Coulter, a prominent supporter, did him no favors when she tweeted this:

If only people with at least 4 grandparents born in America were voting, Trump would win in a 50-state landslide. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 8, 2016

The Nuremberg Laws defined Jewishness by blood, rather than belief. Any person with three or four Jewish grandparents was often considered a Jew, not a true German. Coulter’s point was already a racist dig at Latinos, but the historical symmetry makes it even more vile. (Parsing intent when it comes to Coulter’s writing is always a fool’s errand—she’s a troll—but she does have a history of palling around with anti-Semites.)