Is Melania Trump voting for Donald?

Donald isn’t so sure:

When you trust your wife to vote for you, but not really. pic.twitter.com/tLprW7iXI3 — Master of None (@Gabbienain) November 8, 2016

To be fair, he has a right to be nervous. During the last presidential debate—after the infamous Billy Bush tapes surfaced showing Trump talking about grabbing women by the pussy (while he was married to Melania), and after multiple women came forward alleging Trump of sexual assault—Trump said, “I didn’t even apologize to my wife, because I didn’t do anything.” Maybe he should have! He also once called Melania a “monster” (albeit “in the most positive way”) when she was pregnant.

And remember when his campaign let Melania embarrass herself by reading a plagiarized speech? I’m just saying, the ultimate revenge for being put through this terrible campaign would be to secretly vote for Hillary Clinton.