Trump’s campaign manager: If we lose, it’s the GOP’s fault.

There are two big questions about what happens if Trump loses tonight. The first is whether or not Trump will concede the election, or if he will contest the results. And the second is who he will blame for his defeat.

We’ve seen signs already that Trump is gearing up to blame voter fraud. That narrative advanced today with the baseless lawsuit his campaign filed in Nevada. (It was thrown out.) On Tuesday evening, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway signaled that this is becoming gospel for the Trump campaign.

Kellyanne Conway tells @HardballChris Trump is "prepared to address the results as he sees them tonight." — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) November 8, 2016

But Conway also signaled that, should Trump lose, he is going to lay into members of the Republican establishment who refused to support his candidacy.