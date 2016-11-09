No Democrat deserved to lose more than Evan Bayh.

But his loss is still a blow to Democrats’ hopes of winning the Senate.

Bayh resigned his seat in 2010, explaining his decision in a letter that was widely shared and, at times, very sharp. In The New York Times, Bayh argued that Washington had changed and that partisanship and division now ruled all. He diagnosed congressional dysfunction thusly: “strident partisanship, unyielding ideology, a corrosive system of campaign financing, gerrymandering of House districts, endless filibusters, holds on executive appointees in the Senate, dwindling social interaction between senators of opposing parties and a caucus system that promotes party unity at the expense of bipartisan consensus.”

But Bayh’s version of “bipartisanship” meant things like loving war and hating the deficit—and regularly voting to cut social services and benefits to reduce it. And Bayh, despite casting himself as a noble Cincinnatus, retreating from a political system that had debased itself, did not stray far from Washington, D.C. Instead, he stayed put, and made a boatload of money as a lobbyist.