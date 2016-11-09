You are using an outdated browser.
Donald Trump wins Florida, and Election Night is turning into Hillary Clinton’s worst nightmare.

Florida has been extremely close all year, but many anticipated a Clinton win based on early voting numbers and exit polls. Then Trump eked out a narrow win in the Sunshine State.

Florida was an absolute must-win for Trump. If he lost it, he had virtually no path forward. Winning Florida is good news for Trump, but the way he won Florida—coming as it does with the crown jewels of Ohio and North Carolina—is even better. He turned out white voters at insane levels, and if that pattern holds, he could be looking at a very favorable results in midwestern states like Michigan and Wisconsin, which are now absolute must-wins for Clinton. Democrats should be terrified.

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is a staff writer at The New Republic.

Politics, Election 2016, Donald Trump, Florida