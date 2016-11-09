Donald Trump’s path to victory keeps getting wider.

Of the big swing states—Ohio, Florida, North Carolina—Ohio, whose population is older and whiter, was always the most likely get for Trump. Aside from Virginia, which is becoming less and less of a swing state, only Ohio has been called and it just went to Trump, according to both ABC and NBC.

It looks like Trump will win both Ohio and Florida, which points to strong fundamentals in North Carolina. That is making many Democrats panic, particularly about Pennsylvania and Michigan. Rural white voters are turning out in droves, offsetting urban voters in cities like Cleveland, Miami, and Orlando.

Pennsylvania and Michigan are absolute must-wins for Clinton and things do not look safe there at all. Nevada and New Hampshire are now must-wins. This is shaping up to be a very close call for Hillary Clinton and America.