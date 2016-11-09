Winning North Carolina, Donald Trump has yet to lose a state he has to win.

For the last several months, the conversation has centered on Trump’s narrow path to victory. It was presumed that everything would have to break his way on Election Day for him to win the White House. And so far, nearly everything is breaking his way. He has won Ohio and news outlets have begun calling North Carolina for him as well. His lead in Florida is substantial. Michigan and Pennsylvania suddenly seem up for grabs: Hillary Clinton has to win both of those states, along with Wisconsin and Nevada.

Clinton’s firewall hasn’t crumbled yet, but all of the signs right now are very, very bad. If she had won North Carolina or Ohio or Florida, things would be very different. But right now Trump’s path to the White House is wide open.