Hillary Clinton’s firewall is crumbling.

Clinton absolutely had to win Wisconsin and it was just called for Trump by Fox News. Iowa would have been nice, and it was just called for Trump. Georgia would have been very, very nice, and it was just called for Trump. Clinton’s best case scenario increasingly looks like a tie for Clinton ... and that would lead to the House of Representatives electing Donald Trump president.

Even if Clinton somehow wins—which again, is extremely unlikely at this point—this is still a nightmare. But Clinton winning is extremely unlikely. Clinton needed the Upper Midwest and so far those voters are voting for Donald Trump. Unless there’s some kind of miracle, Donald Trump is the next president of the United States. This is a nightmare.