Since announcing his candidacy for president last year, Donald Trump has made many promises that frighten the international community. He vowed to radically alter traditional alliances like NATO, turning them into versions of protection rackets, and to tear up existing trade deals and make them more favorable to the United States. He is “going to cancel the Paris climate agreement.” Openly contemptuous of international law, he explicitly said he’d order the military to commit acts that violate the Geneva Convention. He has expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and is unbothered by nuclear proliferation.

Now Trump has won the presidency on a platform of ethno-nationalism, and his victory will have enormous consequences not just for the United States but for the entire world. By making Trump the most powerful man on Earth, Americans have abdicated their country’s role as the world’s leader.

Trump’s success amounts to a reversal of the broad consensus that has governed American foreign policy since the late 1930s, when President Franklin Roosevelt began to move the country away from its interwar posture of isolationism. He and all subsequent presidents shared a broad internationalist philosophy that the U.S. had a duty to uphold the international order through military alliances, support for international organizations like the United Nations, and trade agreements.

Trump’s foreign policy message is a stark repudiation of this bipartisan consensus. Under his rule, the U.S. will no longer be the guarantor of the international order, but rather pursue national interests unilaterally with only its self-interest in mind. What would a world look like where America is no longer the anchor of the international system? The only precedent we have—the global order that existed between the two World Wars where the British Empire was in decline and America refused to step up to the plate—is hardly reassuring. We’d be back to a Darwinian international order, with great powers like Russia and China enormously emboldened.