It’s over. Donald Trump is going to be president.

At 1:36AM the Associated Press called the state of Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes for Donald Trump.

That’s it. The race is over now, barring an insane development. Pennsylvania, which hadn’t been won by a Republican since Ronald Reagan won it in 1984, will be red.

The assumption going into the election was that there simply were not enough white voters in the state to win. But Donald Trump is currently winning the white vote at an unprecedented margin and Pennsylvania will follow Ohio and Wisconsin into Trump’s camp. Trump should now win more than 270 electoral votes, even if he loses the popular vote, which seems very possible. Barring something unprecedented and unforeseen, Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States.