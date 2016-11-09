We are all Van Jones right now.

Jones had sharp words for fellow CNN commentator/Trump surrogate Corey Lewandowski early this morning. Lewandowski, enraged by news that Clinton will not yet concede, whined that Jones and other members of the much-reviled liberal media would’ve attacked Trump for a similar refusal.



But it’s been a long night, which is turning into a long morning, and Jones has had enough: “Corey, you’re being a horrible person right now...Where is the grace going to come from?”



CNN's Van Jones to Corey Lewandowski on #ElectionNight: "You're being a horrible person" https://t.co/d4JbtiSINz pic.twitter.com/9SkJrEIiup — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 9, 2016

It’s a powerful question. But there will be no grace from Lewandowski, and no grace from Trump, either. They won a campaign built on antagonism to the very concept.





