We had spent so long wishing for this, watching all the debates together, packing the rallies, listening to the soaring speeches. We were there in AU’s sports arena when Ted Kennedy endorsed Obama, a symbolic passing of the torch from one generation of Democratic leadership to another. We were the generation that made him president, organizing and turning out. Now we were huddled together, watching the president-elect as he told us that everything we so desperately wanted to believe about our country was true.

“If there is anyone out there who still doubts that America is a place where all things are possible, who still wonders if the dream of our founders is alive in our time, who still questions the power of our democracy, tonight is your answer,” Obama said in his victory speech. “It’s the answer spoken by young and old, rich and poor, Democrat and Republican, black, white, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, gay, straight, disabled and not disabled.”

He was right. We hadn’t just elected a black president. We’d elected a man of mixed race who’d lived all around the world and stood as a testament to an ascendant multicultural majority. As young people, we’d embraced the diversity that is the hallmark of our generation, urged on by a leader with a vision of true equality for all Americans.

“Americans sent a message to the world that we have never been just a collection of individuals or a collection of red states and blue states,” he said. “We are, and always will be, the United States of America.”



I wish I were still confident of that. After winning the White House on Tuesday, Donald Trump is poised to undo Obama’s legacy. Millions will lose healthcare. Efforts to fight climate change will be scrapped. A conservative Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, and that may be just the beginning. Trump’s proposals to restrict immigration, build a wall on the Mexican border, and deport millions of undocumented immigrants will now presumably move forward. There’s no way to see this other than a descent into darkness.