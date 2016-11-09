How could I introduce that sort of suspicion into her life at so young an age? How had I forgotten that I might need to?

The experience of a black presidency is normal for my daughter and unprecedented for me, and I never knew where we were headed from here. I wanted to preserve her sense of normalcy for as long as I could, and I’ve had no real power to do so beyond that which is attached to my vote.

I woke up early yesterday, buoyed by the prospect of electing a historic successor for a historic leader—a woman with whom my daughter identified. At 6:45 a.m., a line of predominantly black voters snaked through the corridor of my polling center in Maryland. My fellow voters seemed similarly energized. We were jovial, determined, proud. Because we’re a blue state and I live in a very blue precinct, I am always lulled into a false sense of confidence about the country’s values. In my neighborhood, amid the beautiful unifying energy at my poll, I tend to believe the best about America—just fleetingly, while we’re there, setting our intentions toward racial and gender progress.

We did not know that morning that so many people in so many other states would set their intentions elsewhere, backing a candidate who openly opposes legislative measures that would protect women, blacks, Latinos, indigenous, and Islamic people, and low-income communities.

We didn’t know then that our children would not see the next four years governed by someone who wasn’t a white male conservative.

I do not regret the brief exchange I had with my child about the possibility of a woman president. And as a black woman who grew up with only white male presidents, I can probably prepare her for some of what that will be like for us in the years to come. But some of this will be new to us both. Neither of us has lived in a post-black presidency before, an America that convincingly backed a bigoted candidate over a woman who spoke out about implicit bias. Neither of us has lived in an America ruled by a man who has bragged about committing sexual assault and wants to ban immigrants based on their religion or nationality.

But there are people we can ask about this. We need only to consult the same elders who never thought they’d live to see a black, self-professed feminist hold the country’s highest office. We can ask them what it’s like to live under a truly oppressive regime, where the leader of the free world—and the people he appoints to similarly powerful positions—doesn’t think twice about redefining the country’s hard-won definitions of freedom. I am sure they can tell us all that we need to know, and we will hold one another as we listen.