Democrats do not need to accept a Trump presidency.

If you’ve watched cable news over the past 30 hours or so, you’ve seen a lot of very earnest talk about how it’s time to give Donald Trump a chance. On CNN, in particular, Trump’s victory speech has been taken very seriously, particularly the parts about how he plans on being president for everyone and will welcome former detractors into the fold. The last point seemed to be aimed squarely at his many Republican detractors, but pundits have nevertheless done Trump a favor and opened his arms even further.

To describe this as generous is an understatement of colossal proportions. Trump’s entire campaign was based on setting up sweeping and robust us-vs.-them dichotomies, on promising retribution for his rivals and groups deemed “un-American,” and on breaking countless democratic and political norms. But nevertheless, many television pundits have gone from treating Trump as an aberration of historical proportions to a relatively conventional president. After a bitter election, they say, it’s time to come together as a country and to give President Trump’s policy proposals a chance. New York governor and angry ball of nepotism Andrew Cuomo has already capitulated, welcoming Trump with open arms.

But on Wednesday night, another option presented itself. Hundreds of thousands of people in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Oakland, and other major cities took to the streets to protest Trump’s election. In New York, thousands gathered outside of Trump Tower in protest of Trump’s racist rhetoric and chanted, “Not our president.”