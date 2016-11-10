Read enough about the presidency or do enough reporting on it, and you find that a huge amount of the day-to-day requires close reading, attentive listening, and measured speaking. The president gets a daily intelligence briefing about key global conflicts and risks to the homeland. The president meets with interest groups and stakeholders. The president must be well briefed on a variety of important things happening in the government, and then use steady judgment to make decisions about how to address them. The president has to read a lot, about many different things.

If you want to feel very bad about how Trump will manage these tasks, go back and read reporting from September and October about how un-coachable Trump was ahead of presidential debates. Trump has no focus. Trump likes to watch cable news and tweet. But the job he is about to enter will confront him with daily nuisances and provocations. It will make even routine governing dysfunctional. It will also provide a steady stream of new people to scapegoat or single out for retribution on a rolling basis.

Trump is going to enter office with a huge mismatch between power (complete control of government) and public consent to his vision of governance. Trump lost the popular vote, but stands poised to upend the policy status quo with huge changes to foreign and immigration policy, to say nothing of the radical tax and spending bills the Republican-controlled Congress might send him. People are already protesting his as-yet-unconstituted administration. The routine of his presidency will center disproportionately on this kind of conflict—the backlash to his victory, his intolerance, and eventually his policies. Rather than learn, understand, adapt, and change, he will attack, dissemble, scapegoat, use government power to exact revenge.

That’s just during a typical, uneventful week. As president, he will also be briefed as needed about natural disasters and important global developments, and his administration will be expected to spearhead emergency management responses. He will be briefed every time there is a domestic mass casualty attack, including when the shooters or bombers are Muslim.

His ability to cope with these challenges will be the subject of intense scrutiny, and when he comes up short (as all presidents inevitably do, and Trump seems unusually likely to) he will reflect the blame back on the communities touched by the crises. Violence will be laid at the feet of imaginary turncoats who refused to rat out their friends and neighbors; mishandled disasters will be the fault of underlings, city and state governments, and victims. His radicalized supporters will at times turn to vigilantism, as if his pronouncements (perhaps intended to shield himself from narcissistic injury) were implicit permission to seek retribution.