Today, Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, met with Barack Obama, the outgoing president of the United States, at the White House.

President Obama says that if Trump succeeds, America succeeds, during White House meeting https://t.co/kDoELOHd18 https://t.co/5KsJqNGXlA — CNN (@CNN) November 10, 2016

Trump began his political career as the country’s most prominent birther, questioning whether Obama was born a U.S. citizen (he was). He is now Obama’s successor at the White House.