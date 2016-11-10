Brace yourselves for Education Secretary Ben Carson.

Carson, who believes God created the world in seven days and that the Egyptians built the pyramids to store grain, is reportedly Trump’s top pick for the job.



This is very good news if you are a comedian but very bad news for everyone else. Carson’s creationism is only one of the many reasons he has no business creating education policy. He’s also promoted Christian homeschooling as a superior alternative to public education and supports school vouchers and charter schools. These positions are signs that a Secretary Carson would bleed public schools in favor of privatized options. He’s suggested monitoring universities for “extreme political bias.” And he’s no fan of the Establishment Clause—which means even more of your tax dollars will go to vouchers for religious schools.

But rest easy. At least our children will now receive greater exposure to fine art.

