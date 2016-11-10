A white nationalist sympathizer may well run the White House.

In a horrifying but ultimately unsurprising development, Trump campaign chief Steve Bannon is reportedly a leading contender for White House chief of staff. Bannon joined Trump after serving as CEO of Breitbart News, which he proudly called “the platform for the alt-right.”

Bannon wasn’t the only terrifying Trump appointee floated Thursday. The Huffington Post reported that tech billionaire Peter Thiel may replace New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie as head of the president elect’s transition team. The PayPal co-founder, who this year secretly funded a lawsuit that bankrupted Gawker Media, spoke at the Republican National Convention and on Wednesday told The New York Times he’ll be advising Trump informally on tech issues.

