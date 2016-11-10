The future of the Democratic Party looks a lot like Keith Ellison.

Ellison, who represents Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, is reportedly running to become the Democratic National Committee Chair. If he wins, he’d replace interim chair Donna Brazile, who replaced Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz earlier this year.

And he’s got an early boost: America’s cuddliest (democratic) socialist, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, endorsed him today:

Bernie Sanders backs Keith Ellison, one of his early congressional backers, for DNC chair https://t.co/JzcMxncM1q pic.twitter.com/TT7lyZrOUl — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) November 10, 2016

Ellison endorsed Sanders’s White House bid, and the two men share a left-wing populist ethos somewhat at odds with the DNC’s current leadership. Elections won’t be held until March 2017, but there are some early signs that DNC staffers would welcome a departure from the moderate politics espoused by Brazile and other Clinton allies in the party.