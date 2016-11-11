Donald Trump reportedly threatened Megyn Kelly before the first Republican debate.

Kelly’s upcoming memoir Settle For More has been under strict embargo until its release date—next Tuesday, November 15—but The New York Times got its mitts on a copy, as it always does. Jennifer Senior’s review illuminates what is almost certainly the most anticipated book of the last two months of 2016. (With apologies to George Saunders.)

Kelly’s book recounts her experience of being sexually harassed by Roger Ailes, who was forced out of the network after two decades in charge by a raft of similar accusations. “He made sexual comments to me, offers of professional advancement in exchange for sexual favors,” Kelly writes.

And here’s Senior’s recounting of Kelly’s description of the beginning of her conflict with Donald Trump, which began shortly before the first Republican primary debate in August: