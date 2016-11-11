Howard Dean as DNC chair would dig the hole even deeper for Democrats.

The former Vermont governor says he wants to run the party again, following his first tenure as chair from 2005 to 2009.

The dems need organization and focus on the young. Need a fifty State strategy and tech rehab. I am in for chairman again. — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) November 10, 2016

This is a bad idea. Dean was unhelpful to say the least during the 2016 cycle, making news for tone-deaf and reckless remarks.

In February, Dean acted exactly like a conservative caricature of an elitist New England liberal by suggesting Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker couldn’t be president because he hadn’t gone to college. Not exactly the best messaging to win over the white working class.