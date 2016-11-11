My favorite Leonard Cohen moment has almost nothing to do with his work. It’s from a 2005 documentary in which Cohen, who died Thursday at age 82, is sitting on a park bench, bottle of V8 in hand. The bench is near The Main in Montreal, the still-pulsating, vibrant nerve of the city of his birth, the one he still called home even after decades of living elsewhere. Sitting next to Cohen is his friend Philip Tetrault, a local poet racked with longtime schizophrenia and mental instability. I keep coming back to this clip, taken from the documentary on Tetrault by his brother Pierre, because of its stunning simplicity. Two old men, decades deep in friendship, bonded by a love of literature in which fame and status hardly matter. Cohen is relaxed, warm, self-effacing, aware of the camera but more focused on his friend.

There is little trace of the persona that chronicled romantic love desired and lost, or the one that stared bleakness in the face and bore witness in poetry and song. Instead, it’s Cohen’s kindness that comes through. It moves me every time I watch the film, connecting me much more strongly with his writing and music. It feels like a secret window into Cohen’s creative process, a subject he actively disdained discussing, and about how his art, so inward-looking and style-fusing, had the power to reach millions. Including, finally, me.

For most of my life I viewed Leonard Cohen with suspicion. The wariness ran so deep, it wasn’t until earlier this year that I gave his work a proper fair shake. I knew, rationally, that Cohen’s literary and musical output meant a great deal to a great many people and deserved the acclaim. I liked what I heard but didn’t go out of my way to listen. I wasn’t ready, until recently, to put away childish skepticism and open my heart to his work.

Let me back up. That suspicion truly did date from childhood. Though I was born and raised in Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, my parents were both born and raised in Montreal, a four-hour round trip we frequently drove to visit with my grandparents while they were all still alive. My mother’s address, until the age of eight, was 5555 Saint Urbain Street. If that street name rings a bell, you may know it from the work of Mordecai Richler, who went so far as to include the street in the title of one of his novels. Richler, like my father and my uncle, all roughly the same age, attended Baron Byng High School. They had to because of provincial laws dictating where Jewish kids could go to school, and Baron Byng was that school. At least, it was for poorer Jewish teenagers. If you came from money, you had other options.