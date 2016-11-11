Donald Trump’s transition team is a family affair—and a massive conflict of interest.

The president-elect announced Friday that vice president–elect Mike Pence will take over as transition head, replacing New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Pence was picked for his Washington experience, The New York Times reported, as Christie’s future remains uncertain; two of his former aides were recently convicted in the Bridgegate scandal.

Trump also added a series of names to his transition’s executive committee, including his three adult children—Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka—and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Trump children who Trump promised would be running his company as blind trust will be running transition. Massive/unprecedented conflict. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 11, 2016

Other committee members include PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, RNC chairman Reince Priebus, Trump’s campaign chairman Steve Bannon, and several conservative members of Congress.