You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

Donald Trump’s transition team is a family affair—and a massive conflict of interest.

The Washington Post/Getty Images

The president-elect announced Friday that vice president–elect Mike Pence will take over as transition head, replacing New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Pence was picked for his Washington experience, The New York Times reported, as Christie’s future remains uncertain; two of his former aides were recently convicted in the Bridgegate scandal.

Trump also added a series of names to his transition’s executive committee, including his three adult children—Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka—and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Other committee members include PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, RNC chairman Reince Priebus, Trump’s campaign chairman Steve Bannon, and several conservative members of Congress.

Graham Vyse

Graham Vyse is a former staff writer at The New Republic.

Read More:
Donald Trump, Trump Transition, Politics, Election 2016