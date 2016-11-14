60 Minutes’ Donald Trump interview is how authoritarians are normalized.

The president-elect is getting a fair amount of good press after his appearance on CBS Sunday night. He told his supporters to “stop it” with the racial slurs, harassment, and violence some are committing following his victory in Tuesday’s election. He said he’s “fine” with same-sex marriage. He even pledged not to take a salary or “big” vacations in the White House, and sought to reassure Americans about his temperament.

No one should be reassured.

While Trump did admonish his supporters, he also belittled and tried to delegitimize demonstrations in cities across the country. He dismissed some protesters as “professional,” and said he’d seen only “one or two instances” of violence. (The Southern Poverty Law Center reports over 200 incidents of harassment and intimidation.)