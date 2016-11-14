Interviewed over the weekend on Fox News’s Special Report, House Speaker Paul Ryan hinted that the Republican Party’s longstanding promise to “repeal and replace” Obamacare will be fused with his own enduring goal of privatizing Medicare and replacing it with a cash subsidy that almost certainly won’t be adequate to cover senior health care costs. Ryan’s appearance was a preview of the horrors we can expect from the newly emboldened GOP-controlled Congress, which is going to put pressure on Donald Trump to sign a raft of conservative legislative priorities.

But it should also offer Democrats hope in a bleak political era: Privatizing Medicare would be a hugely unpopular move that could tear Trump’s political coalition apart. Launching a pre-emptive attack on the Ryan Plan, especially if done with maximum political theater, offers Democrats a chance to win an early victory against the Republicans. More crucially, it could mark the beginning of a long campaign of divide-and-conquer.

In political terms, the Republicans hold all the cards. They will soon have the presidency, Congress, and (if Trump pushes through his replacement for Antonin Scalia) the Supreme Court. But formal Republican political power masks the fact that the winning coalition Trump has created is highly unstable and will be sorely tested as soon as Trump and the Republican Congress begin to make some political choices.

Consider the figures who are now in power around Trump: Mike Pence, who is a social conservative who believes in gay conversion therapy; Peter Thiel, who is gay and a social libertarian; Stephen Bannon, who wants to launch an alt-right revolution against the GOP elite; and Reince Priebus, a Republican functionary who is the perfect embodiment of that elite. Then there is Trump himself, who has adopted populist policies including expanding infrastructure spending and preserving entitlements, and Paul Ryan, who is an extreme advocate of fiscal conservatism and privatization.